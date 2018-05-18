FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 3:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Engie says to end engineering contracts in Iran by November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Friday it would end its engineering contracts in Iran by November.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the nuclear accord with Iran and his order that sanctions be reimposed on Tehran have led several European companies to announce their exit from the country, including French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) earlier this week.

    Engie CEO Isabelle Kocher said at a shareholders’ meeting that the utility has no infrastructures in Iran but has engineering teams working there for clients.

    “We have 180 days to end these contracts, which takes us to November. It will be done,” she said.

    Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Adrian Croft

