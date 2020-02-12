France has no plan to dismantle energy group Engie: minister

FILE PHOTO: French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Elisabeth Borne leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France has no plan to dismantle energy group Engie after the company, whose main shareholder is the French state, decided last week to oust its chief executive Isabelle Kocher, French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

“Engie will not be dismantled,” Borne said on French radio station franceinfo.

Engie’s board had decided on Thursday not to renew the mandate of Kocher and to put in place an interim management team as it hunts for a new boss to accelerate its transformation.