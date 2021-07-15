Eiffage to make bid for Engie services unit Equans -sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French construction group Eiffage is seen at a construction site in Cannes, France May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) -French construction and concession group Eiffage plans to make an offer to buy technical services firm Equans from utilities firm Engie, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Engie is shedding businesses as it tries to simplify its sprawling structure, and it has put some of the services assets in a newly created business that could be worth between 5 billion and 6 billion euros ($7.14 billion).

The sources said Eiffage planned to deposit a bid early in September, after Engie recently kicked off the auction process.

One source said that a successful bid by Eiffage would make its energy services revenue jump from about 4 billions euros in 2020 to nearly 17 billion.

An Eiffage spokesperson confirmed the firm’s interest in Equans and said the group is working on potential bid alone.

Eiffage is likely to be one of several potential bidders for Equans. Sources have previously told Reuters that French industrial firms Bouygues and Spie could be interested, along with investment funds such as PAI Partners, Bain Capital, CVC, EQT, Apollo and Carlyle.

Engie declined comment.