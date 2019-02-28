Gas and power utility Engie to exit 20 countries in bid to simplify structure

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas and power utility Engie will exit from about 20 countries in the next three years and will target new markets in South-East Asia and Africa as it focuses investments on renewable energy, energy services and infrastructure.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

Chief executive Isabelle Kocher said that in the next three years, Engie will sell another 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) worth of assets, after selling some 14 billion worth of mainly coal-related assets in the past three years.

Kocher said the new plan for Engie, whose shares fell on the back of some weaker-than-expected results, would aim to simplify the sprawling group, which has a presence in some 70 countries.

“We will prioritize 20 countries in which we already have a solid base since a long time, and 30 metropolitan areas mainly in Southeast Asia and Africa, which are regions in which we have a relatively small presence and which will guarantee growth, because they have considerable needs,” Kocher told reporters.

The company added it would launch a new 800 million euro cost-cutting plan, with the delivery of those cuts weighted slightly towards 2020 and 2021.

Engie plans to invest 11 to 12 billion euros over the 2019-2021 period, of which about 4 billion per year will be on general capital expenditure and smaller bolt-on acquisitions.

The investment program will allocate 4-5 billion to client solutions businesses and 2.3-2.8 billion euros to renewables, in order to finance about 9 gigawatt of new capacity. Another 3-3.3 billion will be allocated to grids.

SHARES FALL

In 2018, Engie revenue rose 1.7 percent to 60.6 billion euros and core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged up 0.4 percent to 9.2 billion.

But current operating income fell 0.9 percent to 5.1 billion, below expectations, and net profit fell to 1.0 billion from 1.3 billion in 2017.

A Infront Data poll had showed consensus forecast for 2018 revenue of 64.37 billion euros, EBITDA of 9.20 billion, and net recurring income of 2.37 billion.

Engie shares fell 3.6 percent and were the worst performers on France’s benchmark CAC-40 index.

Engie confirmed it would pay a dividend of 75 cents per share. From 2020, the annual dividend will be paid in one time, at the end of annual shareholders meeting.

In order to offset the impact of this transition on shareholders in 2019, Engie proposed an exceptional dividend of 37 cents per share, which will bring the total dividend distribution on its 2018 earnings to 1.12 euros per share.