Engie CEO says will work closely with new chairman

PARIS (Reuters) - Engie chief executive Isabelle Kocher said she would work closely with new board chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, who formally takes up his position on Friday.

French gas and power group Engie's Chief Executive Officer Isabelle Kocher and Chairman Gerard Mestrallet arrive to attend the annual general shareholders meeting in Paris, France, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

“A newspaper headline today ‘Kocher-Clamadieu, will it be duel or duo?’ Well, I can tell you it will be duo,” Kocher said at the gas and power utility’s annual general shareholders meeting.

Kocher had campaigned to combine the CEO and board chair roles after the former’s chairman retirement.

She also reiterated that the company will announce a new strategy plan for 2030 at the end of this, at the end of its 2016-18 strategy plan under which the firm has sold nearly 15 billion euros worth of fossil fuel-related assets in order to focus more on renewables, energy services and grids.