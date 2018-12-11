Utility Engie to stick to its 32 percent stake in Suez: source

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The board of French utility Engie (ENGIE.PA) will decide to stick with its 32 percent stake in Suez (SEVI.PA) and will not make any moves to increase that holding or look to gain control of Suez, said a source close to Engie’s board.

“The position taken by the board of directors, it’s one of status quo,” the source told Reuters, confirming an earlier report in Les Echos business newspaper. An Engie spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

Suez shares were down by around 3 percent in early session trading in Paris, following the signs that Engie would not want to raise its stake in Suez.

Suez’s stock price has fallen by around 20 percent so far in 2018, and the shares hit 4-year lows in late January after Suez issued a profit warning.