Eni has proposed building bio-refineries in Abu Dhabi: CEO

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni has proposed building bio-refineries in Abu Dhabi, the energy group’s Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on Thursday.

The Italian oil major has been focusing on developing new clean technologies in recent years as it steps up preparations for a decarbonised future.

“Technology becomes a bargaining chip to speak a different language...in areas that are oil and gas,” Descalzi said in an online conference.

Eni has recently made a series of oil and gas agreements in Abu Dhabi, including buying a 20% stake in ADNOC Refining.