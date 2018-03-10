Italy's Eni and Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to sign deal on Sunday

ABU DHABI/MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni (ENI.MI) and state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) [ADNOC.UL] are expected to sign a deal on Sunday, the Italian government and a source said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian oil and gas group Eni is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Rome, Italy, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

A statement from the Italian prime minister’s office said a signing ceremony was scheduled to take place after premier Paolo Gentiloni meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the Emirates Palace on Sunday afternoon.

It gave no details of the agreement between Eni and ADNOC. Eni will sign an offshore concession agreement with ADNOC, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, declining to be identified as the deal was not yet public.

Eni and ADNOC declined to comment.