March 10, 2018 / 2:50 PM / in a day

Italy's Eni and Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to sign deal on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI/MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni (ENI.MI) and state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) [ADNOC.UL] are expected to sign a deal on Sunday, the Italian government and a source said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian oil and gas group Eni is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Rome, Italy, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

A statement from the Italian prime minister’s office said a signing ceremony was scheduled to take place after premier Paolo Gentiloni meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the Emirates Palace on Sunday afternoon.

    It gave no details of the agreement between Eni and ADNOC. Eni will sign an offshore concession agreement with ADNOC, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, declining to be identified as the deal was not yet public.

    Eni and ADNOC declined to comment.

    Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dale Hudson

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
