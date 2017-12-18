FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 3:50 PM / a day ago

Eni strengthens renewable energy ties with Algeria's Sonatrach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Monday it had agreed a deal with Algeria’s state-owned energy group Sonatrach to strengthen their renewable energy partnership in the country.

Eni said in a statement a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)signed by the two companies aimed at pinpointing areas at Sonatrach production sites where solar power plants could be built.

The MoU was signed by Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Sonatrach Chairman and General Director Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour.

Eni said Ould Kaddour had said Sonatrach also wanted to strengthen its partnership with the Italian major in the Upstream, petrochemicals, R&D and marketing sectors.

“We are open to all collaboration proposals,” he said.

Eni’s equity production in Algeria currently stands at around 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

