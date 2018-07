MILAN (Reuters) - Eni will announce binding targets by year end on a goal of becoming carbon neutral, the group’s CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy company Eni talks to media at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou/File Photo

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference Descalzi said the announcement would be “epochal”.

“A new and strategic cycle has begun for Eni, which from being an oil company has become an energy company and is now betting on the circular economy to become carbon neutral,” he said.