Eni CEO confirms commitment to exploration in Cyprus

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil major Eni is committed to the exploration of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone and its contractual engagements with the country, its chief executive said on Friday.

Turkey said last week it had sent an oil-and-gas drilling ship to waters off southern Cyprus where Greek Cypriot authorities have already awarded hydrocarbon exploration rights to Italian and French companies.

In reply to a Reuters request for comment on Eni’s position, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi added the group was planning a joint exploration campaign in the first half of 2020 together with its French partner Total