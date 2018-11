Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy company Eni arrives for a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ROME (Reuters) - Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi on Friday declined to say whether the Italian oil group would bid for the refining unit of Abu Dhabi state-owned oil company ADNOC, but added ENI was “always interested in things regarding” the Gulf country.

Descalzi was speaking on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues conference in Rome.