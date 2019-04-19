Italy's Eni signs exploration and production deal with Ras Al Khaimah emirate

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Eni has signed an exploration and production sharing agreement with the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the Italian oil company’s latest expansion in the Middle East.

The agreement covers Block A offshore Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It was signed between Eni and the emirate’s RAK Petroleum Authority, Eni said in a statement on Thursday.

Block A is an area of 2,412 square kilometers. Eni will be the block’s operator, with a 90 percent participating interest, while RAK GAS will hold the remaining 10 percent.

Earlier this year, Eni pledged $3.3 billion to buy part of the world’s fourth-biggest refinery in the UAE, increasing its own refining capacity by more than a third.

In January the oil company of Sharjah, another emirate, awarded Eni concessions in three areas.

That same month Eni also signed an exploration and production agreement in neighboring Oman.