Italy's Eni to take over Indonesian Deepwater Development: regulator

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Italy's Eni ENI.MI is poised to take over the Indonesian Deepwater Development project as Chevron CVX.N sells its interest in the gas venture, the upstream oil and gas regulator chairman Dwi Soetjipto told parliament on Wednesday.

Chevron announced its plan to sell its IDD interest in January as the company makes global changes to cut costs and streamline operations.