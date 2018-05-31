Eni in process of reducing stakes in Mexico, Indonesia oilfields: CFO

RAPALLO, Italy - (Reuters) - Italy’s oil and gas major Eni is in the process of reducing its stakes in its oilfields in Mexico and Indonesia, Chief Financial Officer Massimo Mondazzi said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of oil company Eni is pictured at San Donato Milanese near Milan February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

“We define our strategy as “dual exploration”: we normally start with a very high stake in a field and then reduce it through an ongoing process. “ Mondazzi said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference.

He added that the group has done it in the past with its Mozambique and Egypt oilfields “and will continue to do so in the future”.