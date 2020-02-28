Eni pledges to cut emissions by 80% in clean energy drive

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen on a booth stand during the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2020. Picture taken February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni promised to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050 and invest more in renewable energy as it steps up its pivot to cleaner energy.

In its new business plan it said its oil and gas production, forecast to grow by 3.5% a year, would peak in 2025 before declining.

“The result will be a portfolio that is more balanced and integrated and will be stronger for its adaptability and competitive shareholder remuneration,” Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

The state-controlled group, which will invest an overall 32 billion euros ($34.78 billion) by 2023, also pledged to pay higher dividends.

Descalzi’s second three-year term leading Eni comes to an end in May and the veteran oil man is under pressure to prove to the Italian government he can shift the group towards cleaner sources of energy without inflicting too much damage on profitability.

Four senior political sources told Reuters earlier this month that the Italian government was leaning toward reappointing him provided he will work with a new board to speed up efforts to cut carbon emissions.

Rivals such as Repsol, Shell and, more recently, BP had gone further than Eni, and Descalzi was under pressure to set bolder goals.

Descalzi has now announced one of the most ambitious emission cutting programs in the industry since the 80% target, which applies to all its businesses, covers what Eni produces and what it buys from third parties.

Oil and gas producers have traditionally argued that they cannot control emissions from the use of the products, such as petrol in a car, but investors worried about climate change have stepped up the pressure on them to take some responsibility.