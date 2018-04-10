FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Eni CEO says first quarter oil and gas production rose four percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Eni grew its oil and gas production by 4 percent in the first quarter, CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at an Agip gas station in Lugano, Switzerland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

“Production is good. We have 4 percent growth year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter,” Descalzi said, presenting the group’s recent business plan in New York.

The 2018-2021 plan was first presented in March.

Eni is targeting output growth of 3.5 percent in the next four years with a growth of around 4 percent this year compared to 2017.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

