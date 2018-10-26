Eni lowers production outlook for year after third-quarter beats forecast

The logo of oil company Eni-Saipem is pictured on a barrel in Rome, Italy, March 5 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni (ENI.MI) has lowered its output target for the year due to lower gas production in certain countries.

The major, which reported third-quarter net profit that beat expectations, said it expected oil and gas production to grow around 3 percent this year, against previous guidance of 4 percent.

But it said the lower output would have a negligible impact on cash flow and confirmed guidance for cash neutrality, including dividend payments, at $55 per barrel.

“(Our performance) allowed us to record cash flow from operations ... 35 percent higher than the previous quarter with a Brent price broadly unchanged,” CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

Adjusted net profit in the quarter rose to 1.39 billion euros ($1.6 billion), boosted by oil prices, from 0.23 billion euros a year ago.

That was above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 1.02 billion euros.

The state-controlled major confirmed its capital spending for the year at 7.7 billion euros.