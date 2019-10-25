Eni production rate hits record high as third-quarter profit slumps

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) racked up its highest ever production rate in the third quarter and said more was to come as net profits fell sharply on lower oil and gas prices.

Output jumped 6% to 1.89 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the three months to September, boosted by production at its giant Zohr field in Egypt, new fields in Mexico and higher output in Kazakhstan and Ghana.

The company said it expected production to increase further in the final quarter.

Third-quarter adjusted net profit fell 44% to 776 million euros ($862 million), impacted by lower crude prices and the loss of earnings from its former Eni Norge unit after a merger.

The result was in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company of 0.77 billion euros.

“Eni’s efficient portfolio can achieve breakeven at prices well below current difficult conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said.

The group, which confirmed a 2019 target for cash flow from operations before working capital at replacement cost of 12.8 billion euros, said it expected to invest slightly less than the 8 billion euros it had previously set.