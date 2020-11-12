Factbox: Legal cases sparked by Nigerian OPL 245 oilfield license

LONDON (Reuters) - One of the oil industry’s biggest court cases over alleged corruption in Nigeria involves an offshore oilfield licence known as OPL 245, which Royal Dutch Shell and Italy’s Eni bought in 2011.

Italian prosecutors allege that most of the payment for the licence was siphoned off to politicians and middlemen.

Shell and Eni and the managers accused in the Milan court case, including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, have all denied any wrongdoing.

Below is a list of some of the main legal actions that have arisen from the award of OPL 245: