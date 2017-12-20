FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 10:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy judge orders Shell, Eni to stand trial on alleged corruption in Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian judge has ordered oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Eni (ENI.MI) to stand trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria with the CEO of Eni among past and present managers involved, legal sources said on Wednesday.

The judge set March 5 as the date for the trial to begin, the sources said.

    All the parties involved have previously denied any wrongdoing.

    The case revolves around the purchase in 2011 of Nigeria’s OPL-245 offshore oil block by Eni and Shell for about $1.3 billion.

    Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes

