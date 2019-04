FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil group Eni is joining forces with shipbuilder Fincantieri, power grid group Terna and state lender CDP to develop wave power stations.

The agreement aims to transform a pilot project on an inertial sea energy converter into an industrial scale project for immediate application, the groups said in a joint statement on Friday.