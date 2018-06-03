Israel's Enlight in talks to buy 300 megawatt wind farm in Europe

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Enlight Renewable Energy said on Sunday it is in talks to buy a 300 megawatt wind energy project in western Europe.

The company did not identify the seller of the wind farm, which is in late-stage development. It said it would likely invest a total of 320-350 million euros ($373-$408 million) in the project.

Enlight estimated the capital requirement would be 40-50 percent of the total investment, and that it expects to bring in financial partners.

Enlight is a unit of Israeli holding company Eurocom Group.