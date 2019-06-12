Business News
June 12, 2019 / 3:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Investor calls on Ensco Rowan to sell debt to fund $2.5 billion dividend

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ensco Rowan’s investor Luminus Management on Wednesday urged the deep-sea oil driller to sell guaranteed bonds to fund a special dividend of $2.5 billion, sending the company’s shares down nearly 7% to their lowest in more than two decades.

The investor in a letter to the company’s board said it was disappointed by the stock’s performance despite the acquisition of smaller rival Rowan Cos Plc for $2.38 billion in April.

A commitment to pay out the dividend should lead to an immediate re-rating of the stock, according to Luminus, which said it owns a 4.5% stake in the London-based company.

Ensco Rowan’s shares have lost more than half their value since the merger closed on April 11. They were down at $7.07 in morning trade, giving the company a market capitalization of about $1.40 billion.

The offshore driller was worth $332.96 per share at its peak in 2008.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluivla

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below