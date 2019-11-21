Deals
November 21, 2019 / 8:38 AM / a minute ago

UK competition watchdog to assess Hasbro-Entertainment One deal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it would assess U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc’s (HAS.O) proposed $4 billion deal to buy Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L).

The Competition and Markets Authority of the United Kingdom (CMA) said it was inviting comments on the deal until Dec. 5. (reut.rs/2rX11Av)

Hasbro, known for its Nerf guns and Power Rangers action figures, had made a cash offer for Entertainment One in August.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

