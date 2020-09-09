Enterprise abandons Midland to ECHO 4 pipeline project in Texas

(Reuters) - Oil and gas pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners LP on Wednesday pulled the plug on its 450,000-barrels-per-day Midland to ECHO 4 expansion project in Texas.

The project (M2E4) aimed to connect a storage site in Midland to the ECHO terminal in the U.S. state and the cancellation comes when crude producers across North America have slashed their output to cope with steep declines in oil prices, lowering the demand for more pipeline capacity.

Many analysts also believe the Permian basin is ‘overbuilt’, suggesting that pipeline capacity in place is already more than needed at current production levels.

Enterprise on Wednesday also said it had amended some contracts with its customers to allow them to transport lower crude on its pipelines in the near term while extending the overall duration of the agreements.

The company had earlier in April pushed back the expected completion of the M2E4 line by six months to the second half of 2021, as part of a $1.1 billion cut to its 2020 budget.

Chief Financial Officer Randall Fowler had then said the project was backed by long-term contracts and “in our minds, not cancelable”.

The company said the cancellation will reduce growth capital expenditures for 2020, 2021 and 2022 by about $800 million. The decision will also result in a $45 million impairment charge to third-quarter earnings this year.