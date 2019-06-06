'Peppa Pig' owner Entertainment One denies reports of Mark Gordon's exit

(Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd, which makes the popular children’s TV show Peppa Pig, denied reports that president and award-winning producer Mark Gordon was leaving, sending the company’s shares up as much as 17%.

The stock recovered all of its Wednesday’s losses, which were triggered by reports that Gordon would leave the company because of creative differences.

The Canadian film and television producer and distributor said Gordon “continues to be a part of the eOne team”.

Gordon, who is also the content officer for the company’s film and television division, has produced several shows such as “Criminal Minds”, “Ray Donovan” and “Quantico”.