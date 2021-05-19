Recycling co sues Chicago over permitting pause sparked by enviro justice concerns

A company behind an $80 million metal recycling plant in a mostly Black and Latino low-income Chicago community has sued the city of Chicago in federal court for pausing the permitting of its new plant after Environmental Protection Agency head Michael Regan said earlier this month its location raised “significant civil rights concerns.”

In a complaint filed on Monday in Chicago federal court, Reserve Management Group (RMG) accuses the city of violating Illinois law by suspending earlier this month its evaluation of the company’s permit application when, per Regan’s suggestion, Chicago’s mayor said she would first look into concerns that the facility may disproportionately affect low-income communities of color already overburdened with pollution.

“Given the recent directive from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, we must work with them to conduct a further analysis of potential adverse environmental impacts,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement. The EPA did not immediately provide a comment.

Steve Joseph, RMG’s chief executive, in a statement: “When we announced this project nearly three years ago, we accepted many business risks ... But one risk that we did not take was that the city would cast aside its rules and agreement and suspend the permit review, without any legal justification.”

Ohio-based RMG, which is represented by David Chizewer of Goldberg Kohn, argues that state law compels Chicago to issue the municipal permit because the company’s application meets every permitting criteria.

The company also says that the city’s decision on May 7 to undertake a “health impact analysis” before deciding whether to issue the project’s last permit violates a 2019 contract in which the city promised to help RMG move its plant from Chicago’s North Side to the Southeast side.

The planned relocation from a well-off predominantly white area has infuriated Southeast side community groups. In August, opponents of the project including the Southeast Environmental Task Force filed a complaint to the U.S. Department of Housing (HUD) accusing Chicago’s administration of discriminating against residents of color and violating the Fair Housing Act by striking the agreement outside normal channels.

That case is pending, along with a lawsuit against the city of Chicago in Chicago federal court to oppose the plant, and a Title VI of the Civil Rights Act complaint with the Illinois EPA opponents filed in December.

RMG’s new facility would recycle up to a million tons of metals annually. The plant it would replace closed in December.

In its complaint, RMG says that its facility, known as Southside Recycling, “is not part of an environmental justice problem.”

Rather, the company says that because its new plant is equipped with “the most state-of-the-art pollution controls,” it will protect the health of area residents. The company requests damages in excess of $100 million.

Nancy Loeb, an attorney for groups that complained to HUD, said that RMG’s lawsuit did not alter Chicago’s obligation “to undertake a full investigation of the environmental and health impacts and to deny the permit if necessary.”

The case is General III et al v. City of Chicago et al, United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:21-cv-02667.

For General III et al: David Chizewer of Goldberg Kohn