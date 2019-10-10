Israel holds 1 billion shekel tender for waste treatment plant

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Thursday published a tender for a billion shekel ($285 million) waste-to-energy facility that will significantly lower the amount of municipal solid waste landfilled each year.

The plant, which is scheduled to be operational in about six years, will be the main waste treatment site for Jerusalem and its surroundings, the Finance and Environmental Protection ministries said in a statement.

The project will be handled as a public-private partnership (PPP).

It will be the first of several similar facilities to be built that together will help reduce the country’s landfill rate to 26% from 80%.