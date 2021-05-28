IN BRIEF: Enviros sue over paving of flood-prone Louisiana area

(Reuters) - Environmental groups sued the Corps of Engineers in New Orleans federal court on Thursday, alleging that the body wrongly permitted the paving of 40 acres of southern Louisiana flood-absorbing wetlands even as the move may worsen already “epic” flood risks in the state.

Depleted wetlands are seen on the edge of St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Healthy Gulf and others accuse the Corps of violating the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to take a “hard look” at the environmental consequences of issuing the permits obtained as part of projects to develop a new neighborhood and build a road expansion in Louisiana’s coastal St. Tammany Parish.

Corps spokesman Gene Pawlik declined to comment.

The plaintiffs, represented by lawyers at the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic, say the two permits they challenge are among dozens of similar Clean Water Act Section 404 permits the Corps has issued that have collectively replaced hundreds of acres of wetlands with “impermeable concrete.”

While wetlands absorb water during heavy storms, concrete leads to faster runoff and increases flood risks, the plaintiffs say.

They claim the Corps’ failure to adequately analyze the environmental impacts of the permitted projects, which are located “in high-risk flood areas that have seen recent catastrophic flooding,” amounts to unlawfully arbitrary and capricious behavior.

One of the challenged permits is for the development of a commercial and residential project near the city of Covington.

Another permit, also approved last year, will serve to build a two-mile extension road, the plaintiffs say.

The southeastern United States is seeing increasing flood frequency due to the combined effects of extreme rainfalls and rising sea levels, according to the federal government’s Fourth National Climate Assessment.

The case is O’Reilly et al v. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers et al, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 2:21-cv-01027.

For O’Reilly et al: Lisa Jordan of Tulane Environmental Law Clinic