Enviros sue feds over W. Va 'insolvent' mine reclamation program

(Reuters) - Environmental groups sued the Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation, and Enforcement (OSMRE) in Huntington, West Virginia federal court for failing to determine whether the state should overhaul its surface mines reclamation program in light of the insolvency of various in-state coal mines.

Steam rises from a pile of coal at a mine in Bishop, West Virginia, U.S., May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

In a complaint filed on Monday, the plaintiffs including the Sierra Club say that OSMRE is violating the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) because it has failed to decide whether West Virginia should revise rules tied to the cleanup of abandoned mines through reclamation, even as state regulators have admitted that the state could be more than $100 million short to reclaim 100 private non-producing coal mines it may have to help clean up.

OSMRE spokesman Francis Piccoli declined to comment.

“Hopefully, under the Biden administration, OSMRE will be up to the challenge of requiring adequate and reliable reclamation funding not just in West Virginia but around the country,” said Peter Morgan, an attorney with the Sierra Club, in a statement.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) notified OSMRE in a December letter that “significant events” were impacting the implementation of its mine-reclamation program, the complaint says.

The plaintiffs say the notice was the result of a prior lawsuit in which they accused WVDEP of failing to alert federal authorities it lacked funds to finish the current and anticipated cleanup of abandoned coal mines.

The underfunding troubles came to light when WVDEP’s head, Harold Ward, told a state court that mine operator ERP Environmental Fund Inc, which owns more than 100 in-state coal mines, appeared insolvent and therefore likely unable to complete the task of cleaning the mines up.

Ward alerted the court to ERP’s difficulties after his agency sued the company in March 2020, asking that it be put under the control of a third party. The West Virginia Business Court later that year appointed a special receiver who took custody of ERP’s assets, shielding them from lawsuits by creditors.

Under the SMCRA, West Virginia operates a state-financed fund to complete reclamation in the event a mine’s operator fails to do so. WVDEP’s head has said that reclaiming ERP’s mines would overwhelm the fund, the complaint says.

WVDEP is not a party to Monday’s lawsuit and declined to comment.

SMCRA’s implementing regulations hold that OSMRE has 30 days after receiving a notification of a significant event to determine whether a state program needs to be overhauled. The plaintiffs say 140 days have passed since it received that notification.

The case is Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition et al v. Owens, United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, No. 3:21-cv-00301.

For Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition et al: J. Michael Becher of Appalachian Center for the Economy and the Environment