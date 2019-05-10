U.N. 'very confident' of deal to regulate trade in plastic waste

FILE PHOTO: Used plastic bottles are seen staked before being processed at the Mr.Green plastic recycling factory in Nairobi, Kenya, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. talks on tightening controls on trade in plastic waste are very likely to reach a deal later on Friday after 11 days of often late-night talks, a spokesman for the UNEP Secretariat of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions told reporters.

“We’re very confident that we’ll have a decision to bring you later today,” Charlie Avis said.

Campaigners have said legally-binding amendments to the Basel Convention on waste would make it harder for leading exporter the United States to ship unsorted plastic to emerging Asian economies for disposal.