(Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) will buy U.S. physician services provider Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC.N) for $5.57 billion, the firm said on Monday.

KKR’s offer of $46 per share represents a premium of 5.4 percent to Envision’s last close on Friday.

Including debt, the deal is valued at $9.9 billion.

Reuters reported the deal on Sunday, citing a source.