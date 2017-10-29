Israeli flavor firm Frutarom to buy remaining 81 pct of Enzymotec

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli flavor and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it agreed to acquire the 81 percent of special nutrition firm Enzymotec it doesn’t already own for $11.9 a share, or about $168 million.

Frutarom had acquired in prior transactions 19 percent of Enzymotec for $42 million, reflecting an average share price of $9.6 and announced its intention to make a tender offer for Enzymotec shares.

Following negotiations with Enzymotec’s board of directors the sides agreed upon a full merger. Enzymotec will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Frutarom and be delisted from trading.

Frutarom expects the deal, be financed through bank debt and/or debt from a financial institution, to close by early in the first quarter of 2018.

Enzymotec develops nutritional ingredients and medical foods and its technologies enable extraction of lipids from natural sources. It has 235 employees, mainly in Israel and the United States, and its sales in the year to June 2017 were $47 million.

Enzymotec’s nutrition segment will contribute to the expansion of Frutarom’s portfolio of products in the areas of pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, foods for infants and elderly clinical nutrition, Frutarom chief executive Ori Yehudai said.