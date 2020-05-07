EOG Resources to shut existing wells, deepens 2020 budget cuts

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources is seen in its office in Chongqing, China December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

(Reuters) - EOG Resources said on Thursday it was shutting existing wells and delaying the start of about 150 net new ones until the second half of 2020, as it further cuts its spending to battle one of the worst oil price shocks in decades.

The company said net production volume related to the shut-in was an average of 40,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) for the full-year 2020.

Oil and gas producers have had to take several measures to shore up cash that included slashing expenses, dividend suspension or reduction, layoffs and scaling back on activity due to the a historic slump in crude prices.

EOG also further cut its 2020 capital expenditures to between $3.3 billion and $3.7 billion, a reduction of $1 billion from the previous updated plan and a 46% fall from the original plan.

North American oil and gas producers have cut their 2020 spending by nearly 34%, or about $41.6 billion, from their original estimates, according to data compiled by Reuters.

As a result of EOG’s spending cuts, the company now targets full-year 2020 crude oil production of about 390,000 barrels of oil per day, a 15% fall from 2019 levels, compared with its earlier revised expectations of oil growth to remain flat.

EOG currently plans to bring about 485 net wells on to production for 2020 compared with the original forecast of 800 net wells, with a focus on the Delaware Basin and South Texas Eagle Ford basin hit by the crude supply glut and COVID-19 induced fall in demand.