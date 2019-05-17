Czech EPH buys Germany's LOCON rail freight company

PRAGUE (Reuters) - EP Logistics International has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Germany’s transport company LOCON Logistik & Consulting, the Czech firm said on Friday.

EP Logistics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH), did not disclosed the price of the acquisition.

LOCON specialises in railway container transport with 30 locomotives and more than 250 wagons, operating in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Slovakia. It also provided services and consulting, EPH said.

EPH controls several companies in Germany, including the brown coal miner and power producer Mibrag.