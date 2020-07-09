'Fortnite' creator Epic Games gets $250 million investment from Sony

FILE PHOTO: Epic Games booth for the game Fortnite is shown at E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game “Fortnite”, said on Thursday it had received a $250 million investment from Japan’s Sony Corp for a minority stake in the company.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic was close to raising a $750 million round of funding, from investors including T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Baillie Gifford, at a valuation of about $17 billion. (reut.rs/3feq1Hb)

Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", in 2018 received here $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc.

Sony is all set to launch its next-generation console PlayStation 5 later this year, with titles including Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto V.”