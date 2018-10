The Fortnite logo is seen at the Paris Games Week (PGW), a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Epic Games, creator of popular online video game “Fortnite”, said on Friday it received $1.25 billion in funding from investors including KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N), Iconiq Capital and Smash Ventures.

Epic Games also counts Tencent, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Endeavor among its minority shareholders.