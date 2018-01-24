FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Deals
January 24, 2018 / 5:29 PM / in 3 hours

Engie buys majority in hydrogen-based storage specialist EPS​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) said in a statement it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in French hydrogen-based power storage firm Electro Power Systems (EPS) (EPS.PA).

Engie gave no financial details but said it had bought just over 50 percent of the capital of EPS, which has a market capitalization of 96 million euros.

    EPS, listed on Euronext, sells hydrogen-based systems for energy storage with capacities up to hundreds of megawatthours.

    Engie CEO Isabelle Kocher has made hydrogen one of the core technologies in a planned switch to fully renewable gas by 2050.

    Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by David Evans

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.