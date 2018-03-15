Natural gas producer EQT's CEO resigns, former chief at helm in interim

(Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT Corp said on Thursday Steven Schlotterbeck had resigned immediately as chief executive officer, just over a year after he took charge.

The company said former CEO David Porges would succeed Schlotterbeck on an interim basis.

Shares of the company were down 1.1 percent at $51.75 in morning trade.

Last month, EQT said it would spin off its midstream business to create a standalone publicly traded company, yielding to months of pressure from shareholders.

The company said on Thursday it is making “solid progress and remains on track to complete the spinoff”.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based EQT also said Jerry Ashcroft would replace Schlotterbeck as head of its subsidiaries, EQT GP Holdings, EQT Midstream Partners and Rice Midstream Partners LP.