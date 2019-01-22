EQT Corp gives 2019 plan against backdrop of shareholder challenge

(Reuters) - EQT Corp laid out on Tuesday its production guidance for 2019 and a plan for increased focus on generating cash flow, as it faces a potential activist campaign from shareholders that includes founders of the company it merged with 15 months ago.

Pittsburgh-based EQT became one of the largest gas-focused producers in the United States when it completed its tie-up with fellow Appalachian energy firm Rice Energy in November 2017.

Despite its new scale, EQT’s share price has lagged since as it faced some operational issues and was impacted by a wider energy sector downturn caused by falling crude oil prices - a situation which spurred Toby and Derek Rice, two of Rice Energy’s founders, to call for changes at the company in December.

In its first strategic update since that challenge, EQT said it would focus more on generating free cash flow (FCF) that could be returned to shareholders.

Speaking to Reuters, EQT Chief Executive Robert McNally said that while the company didn’t currently have authorization to do so, it was “highly likely” it would seek to buy back shares in the “near term.”

Initial shareholder reaction was broadly negative, with EQT shares trading about 4.5 percent lower at midday.

EQT expects to generate around $2.7 billion of accumulated adjusted free cash flow over the next five years, according to a company presentation. Adjusted free cash flow in 2019 was expected to be $350 million.

Aiding the generation of this cash flow would be $100 million of cost savings, as well as an initiative to trim a further 10 percent of costs across its development program.

Capital expenditure this year was forecast at $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion, lower than its $2.4 billion forecast for spending in 2018.

A new board committee has been formed to review the company’s operations and capital deployment, while EQT has begun a search for a chief operating officer who is expected to be appointed in the first quarter.

The company also plans to sell its 19.9 percent stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp, the pipelines business that EQT spun out in November.

McNally said the sale would happen when EQT could get an “appropriate value for its stake.” This would need clarity on the delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia.

“We believe this is the right plan to unlock value in the company,” McNally said, adding: “We expect it to be well received by shareholders”.

A spokeswoman for the Rice brothers had no immediate comment.