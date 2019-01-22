EQT Corp sees 2019 capex of up to $2 billion

(Reuters) - Oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Tuesday it expects fourth quarter production to rise 5 percent to 394 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) over the previous quarter.

The company also forecast 2019 capital expenses in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion, which was lower than its forecast for the previous year of $2.4 billion.

“We expect to build on our momentum from the fourth quarter, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and accelerating adjusted free cash flow to a cumulative $2.7 billion or more over the next five years, with potential upside from additional ongoing initiatives,” said Chief Executive Officer Robert McNally.

The capital spending forecast for 2019 also includes about $1.6 billion for reserve development, the company said.

EQT had forecast 2018 capital expenses of $2.4 billion.

The company also said it expects 2019 production sales volume of 1,470–1,510 Bcfe.

The 2019 drilling program anticipates a 5 percent increase in production sales volume in 2020.