Rice brothers seek top-level changes at gas producer EQT

(Reuters) - EQT Corp is facing calls for a shakeup at the helm from shareholders Toby Rice and Derek Rice, who had sold Rice Energy Inc to the oil and gas producer last year.

In a letter made public on Monday, the Rice brothers, who own about seven million shares or a 2.75 percent stake in the company, pointed to EQT’s “severely depressed” stock price and blamed the management for underperformance.

The two brothers said that after several EQT investors reached out to them for help, they held talks with Chairman Jim Rohr and Chief Executive Officer Rob McNally, but there was a lack of ‘reciprocal engagement’.

EQT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While seeking a greater authority for Toby Rice in the company’s operations, the brothers said they were willing to work with the board, but had already identified replacements if a mutual agreement could not be reached.

EQT bought Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in November last year in a bid to expand its natural gas business, at a time when U.S. energy firms were spending heavily to develop facilities in gas-rich states like Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.