Rice Energy founder files lawsuit against EQT Corp

(Reuters) - Toby Rice, one of the founders of Rice Energy, filed a lawsuit against EQT Corp on Thursday to prevent the oil and gas producer from “manipulating” the outcome of its forthcoming board election.

Toby and his brother Derek Rice were part of the founding team of Rice Energy, which was bought by EQT in November 2017. They are pushing for a change in EQT’s strategy and replacement of its board.

EQT is asking that Toby’s director nominees’ consent to be named in the company’s proxy materials, which could give an impression that they support the company’s current board, Toby alleged in a statement. Warring parties commonly send separate proxy cards, he added.

The Rice brothers had nominated nine candidates to the EQT board, which currently has a strength of 12 directors.

Despite becoming the largest natural gas producer in the United States when it acquired Rice Energy, shares of Pittsburgh-based EQT have underperformed.

The Rice brothers blame EQT management for not fulfilling the Appalachian-focused firm’s potential, while the company has insisted the duo’s projections are inflated and based on outdated market conditions.

Shares of EQT have lost 42 percent of their value since its Rice Energy acquisition in November 2017, while the broader S&P 500 Energy index has declined only about 3 percent in the same period.