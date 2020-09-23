Swedish private equity firm EQT to sell U.S-based Synagro

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish private equity group EQT EQTAB.ST said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell waste management company Synagro to West Street Infrastructure Partners III, an investment fund managed by Goldman Sachs.

EQT, whose infrastructure arm bought Synagro seven years ago, said the firm had developed into the industry leading wastewater biosolids solutions platform in North America under its ownership.

Synagro has 24 facilities and over 1,000 customers in 35 states. EQT added that the deal was expected to close in December, but gave no further financial details.

EQT had announced during the past two weeks that it would buy Southern European online real estate ads platform Idealista and Italian online real estate classifieds group Casa.it.