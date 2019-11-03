Commodities
November 3, 2019 / 7:19 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Kosmos Energy finds oil off Equatorial Guinea: oil ministry

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - U.S. oil company Kosmos Energy has made an oil discovery at its S-5 well offshore of Equatorial Guinea, hitting 39 metres of net oil play, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons said on Sunday.

“We are very excited about the results of the S-5 well, the first well drilled in this ongoing exploration campaign,” oil minister Gabriel Obiang Lima said in a statement.

Lima’s ministry said the well was drilled at a depth of 4,400 metres and was located in the Santonian reservoir offshore in the Rio Muni basin.

Equatorial Guinea, a small West African member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, derives more than 90% of its foreign revenues from its oil and gas industry and is hoping further exploration will help bolster dwindling reserves.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below