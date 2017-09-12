FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equifax CEO says company 'will make changes' after security breach
#Technology News
September 12, 2017 / 11:50 PM / in a month

Equifax CEO says company 'will make changes' after security breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Equifax Inc “will make changes” after a security breach in July that may have exposed the data of up to 143 million people, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Smith said in an opinion piece in USA Today on Tuesday.

Credit cards, a chain and an open padlock is seen in front of displayed Equifax logo in this illustration taken September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration

Smith said the company first learned of the breach on July 29 but waited six weeks to make it public because “we thought the intrusion was limited.”

“We are devoting extraordinary resources to make sure this kind of incident doesn’t happen again. We will make changes and continue to strengthen our defenses against cyber crimes,” he said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
