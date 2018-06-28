FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Former Equifax employee charged in U.S. with insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Equifax Inc software development manager was criminally charged on Thursday with engaging in insider trading ahead of the credit reporting company disclosing a massive breach that exposed the personal data of about 148 million people.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta announced the charges against Sudhakar Reddy Bonthu, who according to court papers was among the employees tasked with assisting in the company’s respond to the breach.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

