October 16, 2018 / 9:06 PM / a few seconds ago

Former Equifax manager sentenced in insider trading case

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Equifax Inc (EFX.N) manager was sentenced to eight months of home confinement and $125,979 in fines and restitution on Tuesday, over insider trading charges related to last year’s data breach at the credit monitoring firm.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg issued the sentence in Atlanta federal court to Sudhakar Reddy Bonthu, 44, the U.S. Justice Department said in a press release. He had pleaded guilty in July to charges he bought and sold Equifax stock options before Equifax’s massive data breach was announced in September 2017.

Reporting by Jim Finkle in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

