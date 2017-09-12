Treasury Secretary Mnuchin calls Equifax breach 'unfortunate': CNBC

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday called a security breach at credit reporting agency Equifax “quite unfortunate” and insisted that his top priority is to make sure financial data is safe.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“I can’t speak to the specifics,” he said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, when asked about the matter.

Mnuchin said he is having meetings about the cyber attack that may have affected 143 million people.

“I am concerned about the global financial system and keeping it safe,” he said.

Equifax announced last week that it learned on July 29 that hackers had infiltrated its systems in mid-May, pilfering names, birthdays, addresses as well as Social Security and driver’s license numbers. Cyber security experts said it was among the largest data hacks ever recorded.